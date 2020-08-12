Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,630 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.33. 5,193,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,240,333. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.39. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.