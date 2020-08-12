Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a growth of 177.4% from the February 13th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $930,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,212,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.13. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,767. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.56. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $131.88 and a 52 week high of $219.52.

