Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the February 13th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of VONE traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $154.68. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,590. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $99.51 and a 1 year high of $155.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter valued at $86,868,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.6% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 353,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,208,000 after buying an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,145,000.

