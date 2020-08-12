Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the December 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.68. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,590. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1-year low of $99.51 and a 1-year high of $155.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter valued at about $86,868,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 448,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,685,000 after purchasing an additional 43,947 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 353,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,076,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period.

