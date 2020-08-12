Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a growth of 199.5% from the January 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of VONV traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,348. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.32. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $73.92 and a 52 week high of $121.82.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.