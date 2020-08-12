Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) Short Interest Down 58.1% in February

Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,600 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the January 31st total of 735,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWO traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.61. 476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,267. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $136.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.95.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.