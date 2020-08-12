Vanguard Russell 3000 (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 3000 (NASDAQ:VTHR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 71.1% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

VTHR traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.34. 8,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,617. Vanguard Russell 3000 has a 12-month low of $97.77 and a 12-month high of $154.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.05.

