Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 386.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,738 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $15,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,232. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.31. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

