Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the December 15th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1,412.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.10. The company had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,561. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.95. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

