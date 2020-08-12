Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,002,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.69% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $62,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5,951.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 119,624 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 496,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,927,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.10. The company had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,561. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average is $61.95. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

