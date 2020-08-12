Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Lowered by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.9% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $158.10. 531,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,603. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.30 and a 200-day moving average of $141.69. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84.

