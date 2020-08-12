Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Raised by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,154 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,206,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,677,000 after purchasing an additional 461,179 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $19,112,000. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 88.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 499,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,065,000 after buying an additional 234,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,615,000.

Shares of VBK traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.00. 2,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,103. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.71 and its 200-day moving average is $186.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $218.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

