Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 766,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,577 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $217,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $305.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,571,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725,853. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.91.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

