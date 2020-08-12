Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.12). Vascular Biogenics posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,909.45% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%.

VBLT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vascular Biogenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vascular Biogenics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vascular Biogenics by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 207,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,114. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

