Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Short Interest Update

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 980,400 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the February 13th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VXRT. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

In other Vaxart news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $1,859,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,896,722 shares of company stock worth $273,555,354. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxart by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vaxart by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 104.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vaxart will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

