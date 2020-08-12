Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Announces Earnings Results

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 2.58%. Vectrus updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.68-2.82 EPS.

Vectrus stock traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.02. 859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,998. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average of $48.31. The firm has a market cap of $608.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, CEO Charles Prow sold 4,000 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,684.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

