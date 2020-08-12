Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,025 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,499,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,239,074 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,309,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,890,000 after acquiring an additional 394,972 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $313,312,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,710,000 after acquiring an additional 355,657 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.09. 1,560,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,232. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.31. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

