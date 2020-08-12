Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $8.80 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 553.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,691 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.2% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 409,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,515,000 after acquiring an additional 26,649 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 98,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 51,363 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 57,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,578.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,495 shares of company stock worth $25,878,545. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $136.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,383,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,842. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.14. The stock has a market cap of $126.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.58 and its 200 day moving average is $119.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

