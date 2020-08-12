Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $11,261,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 132.5% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 27,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $4,143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 752,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,553,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $2,274,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,911,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,000 shares of company stock worth $22,973,680 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $5.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.61. 88,497,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,199,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $87.29. The company has a market cap of $96.99 billion, a PE ratio of 155.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

