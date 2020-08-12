Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,183 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.1% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Walmart by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,303,000 after purchasing an additional 666,594 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 9.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,077,000 after purchasing an additional 828,805 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,337,751 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,061,123,000 after acquiring an additional 193,770 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,666,074 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.20. 8,453,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,079,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.36 and a 200 day moving average of $121.65. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $134.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

