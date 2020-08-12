Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 23,404 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 85.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,404 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,067,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 46,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,694,000 after acquiring an additional 25,941 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $636,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA stock traded up $5.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.54. 5,273,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,395,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.38.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

