Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Vericity stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193. Vericity has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $33.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vericity had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vericity stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Vericity as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Vericity Company Profile

Vericity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Insurance and Agency segments. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. This segment distributes its life insurance products through independent producers, including direct distributors that market to consumers through call centers and regional and national independent producer groups.

