Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.64.

A number of analysts have commented on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

VRSK stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.89. The stock had a trading volume of 464,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,670. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $192.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

