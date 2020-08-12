Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 51.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.14. 1,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,873. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.51 and its 200 day moving average is $162.09. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $191.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.64.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

