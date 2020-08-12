Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertex Energy had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 0.22%.

NASDAQ:VTNR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.62. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,259. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.19. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.82.

Several research firms have issued reports on VTNR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

