Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) PT Raised to $14.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.06% from the company’s current price.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.15. 70,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,591. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 240.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $34,542.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,995.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $27,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,772 shares in the company, valued at $442,499.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 742.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

