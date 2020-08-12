Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Down 37.6% in December

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the December 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

VSDA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $35.85. 23,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.84. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $37.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the first quarter valued at $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period.

