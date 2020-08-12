VIDY (VIDY) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.11 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. VIDY has a total market cap of $18.11 million and $1.08 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIDY has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VIDY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bithumb Global, Gate.io and MXC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00039027 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $729.43 or 0.06299124 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003512 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00048091 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014707 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (VIDY) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,422,083,206 tokens. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. VIDY's official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io, MXC and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

