Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

VIR traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,780. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.25.

In related news, insider Jay Parrish sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $2,253,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,931,521.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $636,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,299.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,090 shares of company stock worth $15,891,004 over the last 90 days.

VIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

