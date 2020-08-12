VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. VirTra Systems had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%.

Shares of VTSI stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.52. 3,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20. VirTra Systems has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.91 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VTSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut VirTra Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on VirTra Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About VirTra Systems

VirTra, Inc develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators.

