Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,600 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the January 31st total of 577,100 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,211,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $92,183,000 after acquiring an additional 98,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,406 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 135,373 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $133.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.20.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.27. The stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,783. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $146.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.57. The company has a quick ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.70.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The closed-end fund reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.19. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

