Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Rossmore Private Capital’s 10th Largest Position

Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,947 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.7% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 22.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,101,000 after buying an additional 30,187 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $474,000. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 167,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,405,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,441,131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,383,000 after acquiring an additional 24,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.48.

Visa stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.23. 86,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,880,635. The company has a market cap of $384.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,979 shares of company stock worth $10,045,346 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.