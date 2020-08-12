Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $102,656,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Visa by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,945 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,190,096,000 after buying an additional 1,250,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after buying an additional 1,250,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Visa from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.48.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $197.77. 11,549,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,845,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.78. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,979 shares of company stock worth $10,045,346. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.