Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Decreased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,436,954 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 364,671 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 3.2% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Visa worth $277,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Visa by 791.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 25,876 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its stake in Visa by 13.6% in the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 44,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 20,980 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.77. The company had a trading volume of 285,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,880,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $384.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.45 and its 200-day moving average is $186.78. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,979 shares of company stock worth $10,045,346. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

