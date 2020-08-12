Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,001,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 926,237 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.05% of Vistra Energy worth $186,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vistra Energy by 51.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vistra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 48.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 288.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VST traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.89. 2,335,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,564,115. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.97. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $27.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $411,199.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

