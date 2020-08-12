VNT Chain Price Hits $0.0017 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 12th. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $234,050.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNT Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Bibox and Bilaxy. Over the last week, VNT Chain has traded up 47.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00133635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.74 or 0.01805164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00189787 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000885 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000176 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00125740 BTC.

VNT Chain Token Profile

VNT Chain’s launch date was August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 tokens. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO. VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs.

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.