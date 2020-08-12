Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 177.1% from the January 31st total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WAFU opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. Wah Fu Education Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Wah Fu Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in China. It operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

