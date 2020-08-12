Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) – B. Riley decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waitr in a report released on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Waitr’s FY2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 122.36%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRH opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $420.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Waitr has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waitr by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,936 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 334,271 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Waitr in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

