Warburg Research Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €45.00 Price Target

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) received a €45.00 ($52.94) target price from Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 81.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. 1&1 Drillisch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €29.83 ($35.09).

Shares of ETR DRI opened at €24.80 ($29.18) on Wednesday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12 month low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 12 month high of €32.88 ($38.68). The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of €23.45 and a 200-day moving average of €21.57.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

