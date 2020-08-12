Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $27,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Waste Management by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,180,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,092 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,515,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,267,000 after purchasing an additional 883,735 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,184,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,330,000 after buying an additional 485,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,269,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,520,000 after buying an additional 458,340 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,465. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Argus reduced their price target on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

