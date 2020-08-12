Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 2,250.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wavefront Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 15,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,042. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops and licenses fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental groundwater remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

