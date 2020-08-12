Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Short Interest Update

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the January 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS WFTSF traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.16.

Get Wavefront Technology Solutions alerts:

About Wavefront Technology Solutions

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops and licenses fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental groundwater remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.