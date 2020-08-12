Wayfair’s (W) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $344.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra raised Wayfair to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Wayfair from $200.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wayfair from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Wayfair from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.77.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair stock opened at $309.13 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of -44.29 and a beta of 3.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.56 and its 200 day moving average is $140.66.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Steven Conine sold 51,737 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $15,710,974.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,587,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $263,040.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,237,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,243 shares of company stock valued at $43,872,539. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 521.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.