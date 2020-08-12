WBH Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 87,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 43,778 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 282,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 164,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,930,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,193,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,240,333. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.39.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

