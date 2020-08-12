WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Position Boosted by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 363,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 184,400 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 40,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $2.83 on Wednesday, hitting $90.90. 954,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,246. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.86. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,996.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

