Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

Customers Bancorp (NYSE: CUBI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/7/2020 – Customers Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Customers Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/3/2020 – Customers Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

7/31/2020 – Customers Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Customers Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

7/2/2020 – Customers Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $428.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.46. Customers Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $25.72.

Get Customers Bancorp Inc alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $114.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.09 million. On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 13,110 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 42,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.