WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 783.3% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WEICY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 96,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,146. WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08.

WEICY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. designs, develops, produces, sells, and repairs diesel engines and related parts, automobiles, and other automobile components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Diesel Engines, Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components, Other Components, Import & Export Services, and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution segments.

