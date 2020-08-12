WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Down 84.9% in May

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WEICY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.00. 96,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,146. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $18.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WEICY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR Company Profile

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. designs, develops, produces, sells, and repairs diesel engines and related parts, automobiles, and other automobile components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Diesel Engines, Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components, Other Components, Import & Export Services, and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution segments.

