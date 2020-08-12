WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Down 91.0% in April

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the March 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WEICY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. 96,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08.

WEICY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. designs, develops, produces, sells, and repairs diesel engines and related parts, automobiles, and other automobile components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Diesel Engines, Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components, Other Components, Import & Export Services, and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution segments.

