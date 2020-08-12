WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 628.6% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

WEGRY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.07. 36,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEGRY shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Societe Generale raised WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC lowered WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

WEIR GRP PLC/S Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

